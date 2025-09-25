Haryana CM gifts projects to Panipat-Urban Assembly constituency

Chandigarh, Sep 25 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday gifted the Panipat (Urban) Assembly constituency major development projects by laying the foundation stone of a railway over bridge to be constructed at a cost of Rs 70.42 crore that will connect the old industrial area with GT Road.

The other major project was a fire station centre to be built at a cost of Rs 18.95 crore.

In addition, he announced Rs 50 lakh for Bhagavad Gita Chowk and Rs 40 crore for the reconstruction of Palika Bazaar, besides the installation of CCTV cameras in Panipat town to prevent the crime.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at a programme organised in Panipat.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the BJP District Office ‘Shyam Kamal’.

CM Saini, while speaking on various demands placed by MLA Parmod Vij, announced the construction of an auto market in Panipat subject to land availability, construction of a night shelter, accommodation for municipal corporation employees and construction of a slaughter house.

Paying tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay, he said: “We should all take inspiration from his dedicated life, which he devoted entirely to Antyodaya. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay had said that politics should not only be a medium for power but also for social service.”

The Chief Minister said today, Haryana is the first state in the country where all crops are being procured at the minimum support price (MSP).

While addressing the programme, Union Minister Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said district offices are being built across the country for BJP workers.

He said for the past 11 years, various fortnightly programmes have been organised in the country and this year also, from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi till October 2 ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ is being observed in which various programmes are being organised.

“Today, the economic condition of Haryana is much better in the country,” Khattar added.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said it was a matter of good fortune for him that this BJP District Office ‘Shyam Kamal’ has been opened in his constituency.

He said this office is a big gift for ordinary workers, which is equipped with modern facilities.

BJP state President Mohan Lal Badoli said today there is no shortage of money for development in the state and development works are being carried out at threefold speed.

He said the promises made in the state regarding employment, development, etc., are all being fulfilled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a big change in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and given great relief to the common people.

