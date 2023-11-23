Haryana CM gives Rs 38 lakh to next of kin of hooch victims

Chandigarh, Nov 23 Announcing financial relief for the family of 11 people who lost their lives in hooch tragedy, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday digitally disbursed over Rs 38 lakh directly into their bank accounts.

The compensation amount has been disbursed as per the age-wise provision mentioned in the DAYALU Yojana. Four families have received Rs 5 lakh each, while six families received Rs 6 lakh each.

The Chief Minister told the media here that stringent measures have been implemented to tackle illegal activities associated with the production and distribution of spurious liquor.

He said that thirty-five people have been arrested, fines totalling Rs 2.51 crore has been levied and six first information reports (FIRs) have also been registered.

He said three FIRs were registered in Yamunanagar and 19 people were arrested and three FIRs registered in Ambala and 16 people arrested. Four liquor licence holders -- Mangeram, Amarnath, Sushil Kumar, and Gaurav Kamboj -- have been declared defaulters, and 12 liquor vend have been cancelled.

The Chief Minister said that at least 41 sub-vend licenses have also been cancelled and urged people not to purchase products from such vendors.

In a move towards providing social and financial security to Antyodaya families, the Chief Minister disbursed Rs 44.48 crore directly into the bank accounts of 1159 DAYALU scheme beneficiaries who faced death or permanent disability of a family member.

The Chief Minister also announced the initiation of the process to withdraw FIRs registered against individuals who violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Central and state governments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 8,275 FIRs were registered for non-compliance with the norms, leading to the arrest of 14,127 people.

The Chief Minister said maximum 1,030 FIRs were registered in Gurugram district followed by 814 FIRs in Jhajjar, 765 in Faridabad, 545 in Karnal and 646 in Rohtak.

The withdrawal of the FIRs will bring significant relief to the affected individuals, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor