Haryana CM hails farmer-friendly decisions by first Union Cabinet of 2025

Chandigarh, Jan 1 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday welcomed the farmer-friendly decisions made in the first Union Cabinet meeting of 2025, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister, he said that the thoughtful manner in which these decisions have been made for the welfare of farmers will directly benefit lakhs of farmers in Haryana.

Referring to the Union Cabinet's decisions as a New Year gift to the farmers from Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister said that these decisions will ensure the availability of DAP to farmers at affordable and subsidised rates.

In addition, a budget allocation has been made to promote the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and enhance technology, which will have a direct positive impact on farmers.

It may be mentioned here that during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the proposal from the Department of Fertilizers to increase the one-time special package on DAP beyond the NBS subsidy by Rs 3,500 per metric ton was approved.

This package, effective from January 1, 2025, until further orders, aims to ensure the continued availability of DAP to farmers at affordable rates.

This decision will guarantee that farmers receive DAP at a subsidised, reasonable, and affordable price.

Besides, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme were approved to continue till 2025-26, with a total outlay of Rs 69,515.71 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

This step will provide farmers across the country with coverage for crop risks caused by unavoidable natural disasters until 2025-26. Along with these measures, several other decisions aimed at the welfare of farmers were also taken by the Union Cabinet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor