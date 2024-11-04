Haryana CM heads Gurugram grievances committee

Chandigarh, Nov 4 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been appointed as the Chairman of Gurugram District Public Relations and Grievances Committee, the government said on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Secretary’s Office, Energy Minister Anil Vij has been appointed as Chairman of District Public Relations and Grievances Committees of Kaithal and Sirsa, while Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar will handle Hisar and Rohtak, Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Singh will look at Nuh and Faridabad and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda will oversee Bhiwani and Jind districts.

Likewise, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel has been given the responsibility of Rewari and Panchkula districts, Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma of Mahendragarh, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has been given the responsibility of Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar districts, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa has been given the responsibility of Ambala and Karnal districts.

Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA) Minister Krishan Kumar has been given the responsibility of Panipat and Yamunanagar districts, while Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry has been given the responsibility of District Public Relations and Grievance Committees of Fatehabad district and Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has been given the responsibility of District Public Relations and Grievance Committee of Palwal district.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar has been made the Chairman of the Kurukshetra committee and Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam has been made the Chairman of District Public Relations and Grievance Committee of Sonipat district.

Chief Minister Saini said on Thursday that he believes the resolution set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 is a collective responsibility of the 140 crore people of the country.

“Haryana will make a significant contribution to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” the Chief Minister had said while addressing participants of the ‘Run for Unity’ held in Kurukshetra to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel.

During the event, he emphasised the importance of unity and integrity in India by actively participating in the ‘Run for Unity.’

