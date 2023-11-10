Haryana CM inaugurates 6-lane underpass in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 10 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated an 822 m long, six-lane underpass at Vatika Chowk here.

The underpass has been constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Rs 109.14 crore.

The underpass will connect Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to Golf Course Extension Road, Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Gurugram-Faridabad Road and Gurugram-Mehrauli Road.

With the commencement of this project, vehicular pressure will be reduced on the Gurugram-Badshahpur road and Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The CM said the project will now ease traffic congestion at Vatika Chowk and Golf Course Extension Road as well.

"With the opening of the underpass, there will be smooth movement of vehicles headed to Faridabad via Dwarka Expressway, SPR, and Golf Course Extension Road," he said.

As the underpass has now been opened, travel time between Badshahpur-Gurugram-Badshahpur will also be saved. The commencement of these projects will benefit the local citizens in a big way. On one hand, this will ease traffic, on the other hand, people will get better connectivity than before," the officials said.

The total length of the Vatika Chowk underpass, including the approach road, is 822 meters. Three lanes have been constructed on both sides of the underpass. Power connectivity has also been provided in the underpass for better visibility at night.

