Haryana CM inaugurates, lays foundation of 15 projects in Rewari

Chandigarh, June 15 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 15 development projects of Rs 288.31 crore in Rewari.

These included the inauguration of eight projects of Rs 193.94 crore and foundation stones for seven projects of Rs 94.37 crore.

Later addressing a ‘Dhanyawad’ Rally’ there, the Chief Minister announced Rs 50.58 crore for the construction of an additional water storage tank in Bhagwanpur to improve water supply in Rewari.

In addition, he announced Rs 7.20 crore for setting up a boosting station and laying a new pipeline for drinking water in Dungerwas village and Rs 5.06 crore for the construction of water works and a new pipeline in Gokulpur village.

He also announced that a library would be constructed in Rewari upon availability of land. Furthermore, Rs 4.39 crore was announced for the construction of the Market Committee building in Rewari.

For the renovation of five roads under the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Rs 4.20 crore was announced by the Chief Minister.

He announced the feasibility of a flyover near Colonel Ram Singh Chowk would be studied and it would be constructed accordingly. The trauma center would be shifted to a new location from the District Civil Hospital once land becomes available.

Addressing the issue of industrial wastewater entering the Masani Barrage, he said the government has prepared a comprehensive plan.

Under this plan, sewage treatment plants (STPs) would be installed to purify the water before releasing it into the barrage, making it usable for agriculture. He announced Rs 5 crore specifically for developmental works in villages of the Rewari Assembly constituency.

Calling Rewari the land of brave soldiers, the Chief Minister said the youth of this region serve the country at the borders, ensuring the safety of citizens.

Thanking the public, he said “not only did they vote for a double-engine government a few months ago, but they also added a third engine, ensuring triple-speed development”.

“The people of Haryana have rejected dynastic and corrupt politics and embraced a policy focused on development and nationalism,” said CM Saini.

He emphasised the government “belongs not to any one caste, class, or family, but to all 2.80 crore citizens of Haryana. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ the government is working for the welfare of every Haryanvi”.

He said since 2014, development projects of Rs 1,916 crore have been carried out in the Rewari Assembly.

In the last 10 years, 69 announcements have been made, of which 61 have been completed, and work is ongoing on four.

The Chief Minister assured that Rewari’s development will now progress at triple the pace.

Over the past 10 years, 305 announcements have been made for Rewari district, of which 167 have been fulfilled, and work is underway on 18.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Modi shares a special bond with this region.

“Before becoming Prime Minister on September 15, 2013, he addressed a rally of ex-servicemen on this very land and launched his election campaign. During that rally, he had promised One Rank One Pension, which he fulfilled.”

The Chief Minister said under PM Modi's leadership over the past 11 years, India has emerged as a nation proud of its ancient heritage, resilient against current challenges, and ambitious about its future.

“Before 2014, there was an atmosphere of fear due to terrorism in the country, but under the Prime Minister’s leadership, terrorism has been dealt strong blows. Whenever Pakistan dared to carry out hostile activities on Indian soil, our brave soldiers responded by striking deep inside Pakistani territory,” the Chief Minister added.

