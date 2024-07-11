Haryana CM inaugurates & lays foundation stones for development projects

Gurugram, July 11 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 37 development projects worth Rs 269 crores in Gurugram district during a ceremony for the distribution of Svamitva Patra and registry under the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Svamitva Yojana in Manesar on Thursday.

This includes the inauguration of 12 projects costing Rs 13.76 crores and the foundation laying for 25 projects costing Rs 255.17 crores.

The Chief Minister said that most development works in the Gurugram district have been carried out during the present government's tenure since 2014.

Saini inaugurated various roads for Rs 13.76 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for 25 development projects.

The major projects include the service lanes on both sides of Dwarka Expressway for Rs 99.50 crores, construction of GMDA's master road from IMT Manesar to Pataudi Road for Rs 13.10 crore, the water treatment plant to be built in Chandu Budhera for Rs 61.95 crores, the upgradation of the boosting station in Sector-16 Gurugram at a cost of Rs14.75 crore, and the construction and improvement of master sewer lines from Sector-58 to 76 Gurugram upto Behrampur STP for Rs 28.45 crores.

