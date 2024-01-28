Haryana CM launches electric bus service for Panipat

Chandigarh, Jan 28 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the electric city bus service Panipat town and said that the first seven days of travelling in these buses will be free of cost to encourage people to opt for public transportation over private vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that three electric city buses have been introduced in Panipat and five more buses will be added to the fleet soon.

“The fare for the city bus service will range from Rs 10 to Rs 50, and the route will cover a distance of 28 to 30 km. The bus service will be systematically expanded to villages surrounding the city,” the Chief Minister said after launching the bus service.

He said the Siwah bus stand in Panipat is closely connected to him, as he had inaugurated it on July 18, 2023.

“Today the Panipat city bus service commences from this very location, promising significant benefits to both city and rural residents,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that with the launch of electric city bus service in Panipat and Jagadhri, the government aims to start electric city bus services in seven cities -- Panchkula, Ambala, Sonipat, Rewari, Karnal, Rohtak and Hisar -- by June.

He said that the existing city bus services in Gurugram, Manesar, and Faridabad will also be expanded.

The Chief Minister said that this project involves 450 electric buses with an outlay of Rs 2,450 crore over 12 years, is a significant step towards a pollution-free environment.

“Every day 11 lakh people travel on Haryana transport buses covering a distance of 11 lakh km. Currently, 4,651 buses, including 562 buses under the km scheme and 1,300 permit buses, are operating,” the Chief Minister said.

He said an approval has been granted by the Centre for the construction of an expressway to enhance connectivity from Panipat to Dabwali in the east-west direction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor