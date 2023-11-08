Haryana CM launches water sports activities at Hathni Kund barrage

Chandigarh, Nov 8 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched water and adventure sports activities at the Hathni Kund barrage, which will be named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the tourism sector in the state has been accelerating at a fast pace. “Tourism is an industry that attracts people from all over the world. Wherever tourism has flourished, there has been an evident development of the region.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the Hathini Kund project.

“Initially, Taje Wala head was constructed that was relatively smaller. Subsequently, the Hathini Kund barrage was constructed. Due to the scarcity of water, a 50-m high dam will be built in Kalesar. This dam will directly benefit people from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. It can also generate electricity. Rajasthan and Delhi are also expected to benefit from this project,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor