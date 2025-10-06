Haryana CM signs six pacts with Japanese companies

Chandigarh, Oct 6 Leading a delegation, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Japanese corporations during the visit to Tokyo.

The pacts are anticipated to attract investments of Rs 1,185 crore and generate employment opportunities for over 13,000 people.

The Chief Minister held discussions with top Japanese companies. These engagements resulted in the signing of six pacts, an official statement said.

During interactions, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation between Haryana and Japan.

He proposed initiatives to strengthen partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from both regions.

Highlighting the state’s strong potential in manufacturing sectors, including equipment, industrial components, metalworking, as well as automotive, auto parts, and electronics, the Chief Minister emphasised that collaboration with Japan in these areas would greatly boost business growth.

Chief Minister Saini also met Shimane Prefecture Governor Tatsuya Maruyama and held discussions to explore opportunities for technology exchange, innovation and joint ventures between enterprises from both regions.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister participated in the Haryana-Shimane Prefecture Roadshow held in Tokyo.

Addressing a gathering of industrialists and investors, he highlighted the longstanding cultural and historical ties between India and Japan.

He said “our relationship with Japan dates back thousands of years and is deeply rooted in history and shared values".

Just as Shimane Prefecture upholds its enduring traditions, Haryana is one of the most ancient and revered regions of Indian civilisation.

It is home to the sacred land of Dharmakshetra, Kurukshetra, where Lord Krishna delivered the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita. Haryana represents the essence of duty, righteousness, and wisdom.

The Chief Minister said the relationship between India and Japan “is a special strategic and global partnership, underpinned by deep mutual trust, shared democratic values, and commitment to cooperation”.

Referring to the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan, he said it has further strengthened bilateral ties, with Japanese industrialists and investors pledging to invest 10 trillion yen in India over the next decade.

The Chief Minister urged Japanese businesses to channel a greater share of this investment into Haryana, highlighting the state’s strong industrial ecosystem, investor-friendly environment, and strategic advantages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor