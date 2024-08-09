Haryana CM to flag off 31 development projects in Pataudi on Saturday

Gurugram, Aug 9 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate and lay foundation for 31 development projects worth more than Rs 131 crore in the Pataudi Assembly constituency of Gurugram district on Saturday, officials said.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav visited Pataudi on Friday to oversee the preparations for Saturday's programme, and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

Yadav said the Chief Minister will lay foundation for 13 projects worth Rs 65.26 crore in the Pataudi area besides inaugurating 18 completed projects worth Rs 66.25 crore.

The projects include the foundation laying for a road connecting Janola to Ghosgarh under the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), and the inauguration of the Lohari to Karola road.

Other projects include a Bal Bhawan built at a cost of Rs 3.56 crore in the Nagar Parishad, inauguration of a fire station in Sector 1 built for Rs 6.21 crore, and the foundation stone laying for the construction of the Sir Chhotu Ram Auditorium in Hedaheri village worth Rs 2.49 crore.

Similarly, various development works like lanes, main roads, community halls etc. in Sikandarpur, Bada, Nawada Fatehpur, Nakhadola, Nainwal, and Kasan villages worth Rs 26 crore will also be flagged off by the Chief Minister.

Foundation stone laying for projects like Gaushala shed in Manesar village, old-age home in Nainwal, stadium and community hall in Kasan, renovation of cremation grounds in all villages of Zone 2, 6 and 7, along with installation of LED lights in all villages in the corporation area will also be held on Saturday, Yadav said.

