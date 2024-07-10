Haryana CM to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of 37 projects on July 11

Gurugram, July 10 Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 37 projects worth 268 crores 93 lakhs related to district Gurugram in a state-level program organised in Manesar subdivision of Gurugram district on Thursday, officials said.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the CM will participate as the chief guest in the distribution of ownership papers to the land owners of Lal Dora in the urban area and the state-level registry distribution ceremony of the eligible families of the Chief Minister Urban Ownership Scheme.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 25 projects worth 255 crores 17 lakhs in Gurugram district as well as inaugurate 12 projects worth 13 crores 76 lakhs completed in the direction of developed Gurugram.

He said that it includes the construction of a 7.5-meter long service road on both sides of Dwarka Expressway of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, 6 lane strengthening and upgradation from IMT Manesar to Pataudi Road, construction of WTP 100 MLD Unit-V at Chandu Budhera.

Important projects include the upgradation of the boosting station in Sector 16 Part-1 of Gurugram, providing and laying a balance master sewer line to STP Behrampur, Gurugram to start the sewerage system from Sector-58 to 76.

At the same time, the project to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister includes various road projects of Pataudi and Sohna blocks of PWD B&R and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board.

