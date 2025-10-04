Haryana CM urges traders to pass on benefit of reduced GST rates to consumers

Chandigarh, Oct 4 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged traders across to ensure that the full benefits of the Central government's reduced GST rates are passed on to consumers.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have provided significant benefits to the people.

The Chief Minister called upon traders to actively participate in promoting the GST Bachat Utsav, which aims to make goods and services more affordable.

He highlighted that this initiative will not only boost trade but also enable consumers to purchase essential items at lower prices. Affordable prices, growing trade, and a strong economy are the core spirit of the GST Bachat Utsav, which will take Haryana to new heights of progress, he said.

CM Saini described the reforms as a historic step toward a self-reliant India and a stronger economy, emphasizing the crucial role of the business community in delivering these benefits to the public.

He expressed confidence that Haryana's traders would lead by example in implementing the Prime Minister’s vision.

The Chief Minister said the GST reforms would directly benefit consumers, especially during the festive season, by lowering prices on many everyday goods and generating additional savings for the middle class.

These savings, he said, would not only provide relief to consumers but also create new opportunities for businesses. CM Saini urged traders to focus on the production and promotion of indigenous products.

He said the Prime Minister is advancing the vision of a self-reliant India and emphasizing the use of domestic products.

“The GST reforms will play a crucial role in realizing this vision.

Highlighting Haryana’s consistent performance in GST collection, the Chief Minister said the state’s net SGST collection increased from Rs 18,910 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 39,743 crore in 2024-25.

This remarkable achievement reflects Haryana’s strong economy and the support of its traders. Haryana has consistently remained the leading state in GST collection with the support and efforts of its business community, he added.

