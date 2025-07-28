Haryana Crime: 29-Year Old CRPF Officer Shot Dead in Sonepat Village After Altercation During Kanwar Yatra

A 29-year-old CRPF Officer posted in Chhattisgarh was shot dead in Kheri Damkan village of Sonepat district at midnight. An altercation during the Kanwar Yatra is considered a main reason behind the murder of the CRPF personnel.The deceased has been identified as Krishan, of Kheri Damkan village. He came to his village on a one-month leave for his wife’s delivery. His wife gave birth to a son three days ago. The incident occurred at midnight. The assailants were also from the same village. The Gohana Sadar police reached the village during the night to inquire into the matter.

As per the available information, Krishan was at home at around 1 a.m. that night, when some youths from his village called him outside. As he opened the door, they opened fire on him. He fell down after sustaining a bullet injury. Hearing the noise of gunfire, his family members came out and saw him lying in a pool of blood. They immediately took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.The assailants managed to flee the spot after committing the crime. According to the police, Krishan had gone to bring a Kanwar from Haridwar, and some other youths from the same village also went to Haridwar to bring a Kanwar.

During the Kanwar Yatra, he had an altercation with the other group from the village. However, the matter was resolved, and he offered ‘jal’ at a Shiva temple in the village. But, keeping the enmity in mind, the other group called him in the night and shot him.Rishikant, ACP, Gohana said information was received at around 1.30 am, and the police team reached the spot. A case has been registered on the complaint of Balwan Singh, father of the deceased. The assailants have been identified as Ajay and Nishant, of the same village.