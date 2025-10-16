Haryana Crime: Youths Set 2 Bikes on Fire in Rewari, Demand Rs 1 Lakh Ransom; CCTV Captures Incident

Shocking case of crime has got on camera where two motorcycles parked outside a house were set on fire in broad daylight. According to reports, The act, carried out by two unidentified youths. This was followed by a ransom call demanded Rs 1 lakh, threatening the victim. This incident took place in Haryana’s Rewari city. Video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

A Chhiptwada resident reported to the Jagan Gate police that unknown individuals torched his two motorcycles. Shortly after, he received a call from an unidentified number demanding Rs 1 lakh, with threats of serious harm if the money was not paid. Police have confirmed the complaint and are investigating the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

VIDEO | In broad daylight, miscreants set fire to a Bullet and Apache bike outside a house in Rewari’s Chipatwara area. After the incident, the victim received a call demanding ₹1 lakh extortion, the caller warned, “This was just a trailer.” Police have registered a case;… pic.twitter.com/GCuXRvxG7d — Kushagra Mishra (@m_kushagra) October 15, 2025

Video of the incident circulated on social media, alarming local residents. City Police Station in-charge Seema told Dainik Bhaskar that they have received a complaint about the arson and ransom call and will take action after inspecting the site. Police are working to identify the suspects from CCTV footage and trace the extortion call's phone number.