Haryana: Cyber Cell ASI Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Rohtak’s Ladhot Village

In Rohtak’s Ladhot village, the body of a police officer was discovered under suspicious circumstances in a room constructed near an agricultural field. The incident has shocked the local community, prompting authorities to initiate an immediate investigation. According to officials, the deceased was Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep, posted in the cyber cell. He was known for his honesty and dedication to duty. Senior officials described him as a hardworking member of the force, emphasizing his commitment and integrity during his tenure. The body was reportedly found in a secluded location near the outskirts of the village.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Bhoria stated that a forensic team had been called to examine the scene. He added that preliminary inquiries were underway to determine the cause of death, stressing the importance of a thorough investigation. The officer had been posted with the Cyber Cell, and colleagues highlighted his professional conduct and diligent work ethic. Authorities assured that every necessary step was being taken to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death, while the local police department mourned the loss of a dedicated officer.

Speaking with media reporters, he said, "This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest and hardworking. His body has been found. A Forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out...He was posted in Cyber Cell."