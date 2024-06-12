Haryana declares solid waste exigency in Gurugram

Chandigarh, June 12 Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad on Wednesday said due to the alarming levels of untreated waste in Gurugram the government has declared a municipal solid waste exigency under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In order to address the critical waste management issues, SWEEP (Solid Waste Environment Exigency Program) has been initiated.

He said the SWEEP program, spearheaded by a high-level committee, including the Divisional Commissioner, aims to overhaul waste management in Gurugram.

He said the committee is tasked with implementing a three-tier system for waste collection, segregation, transportation, processing, and disposal across all 35 wards of Gurugram and GMDA areas.

Additional measures include establishing a round-the-clock control room with a helpline for active monitoring, conducting a gap analysis of existing infrastructure, creating a GIS-based map for waste tracking, and developing a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

