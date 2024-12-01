Haryana delegation departs for COP-16 international conference

Gurugram, Dec 1 A delegation from Haryana, led by the state’s Environment, Forest, and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, departed on Sunday to participate in the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) – COP-16, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from December 2 to 13.

The delegation includes the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest, and Wildlife Department, Anand Mohan Sharan; Chairman of the Haryana State Biodiversity Board, Randeep Singh Jauhar; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Secretary of the Haryana State Biodiversity Board, Vivek Saxena; and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. T.P. Singh.

The event will provide an effective platform for Green Zone businesses, scientists, financial institutions, NGOs, and affected communities to collaborate and find sustainable solutions for land restoration and drought management.

The COP-16 conference, scheduled for December 2-13, 2024, is expected to be attended by various countries from around the world. Haryana's Cabinet Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, will be participating in this high-level event with the state delegation.

Before departing, the minister said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is taking historic steps to address climate change as part of his vision for a developed India by 2047.

He emphasised that developed countries should provide technical and financial support to developing nations to make the fight against climate change more effective.

He mentioned that initiatives like the National Solar Mission and the Jal Jeevan Mission, launched under the leadership of the Prime Minister, are progressing meaningfully.

He reiterated that India is fully committed to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Haryana minister described the conference as an excellent opportunity for global cooperation and knowledge sharing.

He concluded by stating that the challenge of climate change cannot be solved alone and requires the collective efforts of all nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor