Haryana: Demand for pottery on rise this Diwali, Chinese goods take backseat

New Delhi, Oct 24 With Diwali celebrations on the horizon, the markets and shopping plazas are filled with lights, decorative items and other accessory items. However, one remarkable feature this Diwali is the spike in demand for potteries instead of Chinese-made goods and fancy lights.

This trend is particularly visible in the Charkhi Dadri region of Haryana. Chinese goods have taken a backseat here while the markets were flush with an abundance of potteries and earthen lamps.

Earthen lamps are one of the biggest attractions in the markets this time and they seem to have taken the sheen off Chinese goods. Potters are expecting good business this year. The demand for earthen pots has also increased. The artisans have also raised a demand from the government to ban the sale of Chinese items on the lines of firecrackers.

The potters who make earthen lamps and pots are working for long hours to meet the increased demand. This year, people's demand is more for colourful earthen lamps.

Traditional items have already started being displayed in the markets. Apart from lamps, flower pots and water lamps have also become the centre of attraction.

Bitt Prajapati, one of the artisans speaking to IANS gave an insight into the ongoing market trend and also emphasised why blocking the Chinese-made goods will make for a good decision.

“Government undertook a good decision to ban firecrackers,” he said.

He said that the sale of earthen lamps got affected due to Chinese goods and fancy items in recent years and therefore they should be banned much like the way the administration imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers.

Bittu Prajapati also called for encouragement and promotion of Swadeshi products.

“Today, there are many Chinese products in the market causing pollution and spoiling the atmosphere. Those making earthen pots can survive and thrive when they get support in the form of commercial sale of their products,” he said.

“People should be sensitised on how to contribute to environment protection by adhering to the laid down guidelines,” he added.

