Haryana DGP doing late night patrolling, workouts to stay tough against criminals

Chandigarh, Oct 23 Firmly believing in decentralisation of authority to promote community policing, Haryana Director General of Police O. P. Singh is doing late-night patrolling to assess police operational efficiency, besides workouts in a gym even at night to stay tough against criminals.

The DGP has asked the Superintendents of Police (SP), the police chief in a district, to become the face against crime and should remain in uniform and armed round the clock.

He's also reaching out to the grassroots of the police administration by talking to the heads of police stations to ensure public safety. The DGP said he is also committed to improving the living and working conditions of police personnel.

In a post on X, Singh posted a video, saying, "Late night, no excuse for missing your daily exercise."

In another post late Wednesday, he wrote, "I am on night patrolling for the next four hours. I would like to know about the presence, work status, and issues faced by the police personnel deployed at the '112' vehicle (emergency response vehicles), police posts, police stations, and inter-state and inter-district checkpoints."

Also, the DGP spoke with the Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station in Saha in Ambala district for about 70 minutes. “It was decided that the district officers should remain in uniform and armed.

The Superintendent of Police should conduct a group chat daily with the CIA (Crime Investigating Agency) in-charge and SHOs and assess which criminal might commit a serious crime in the next week.

"Assign a team of four to five personnel for man-to-man marking behind each one. The idea is to increase the operational difficulties for criminals. They should be caught. The SP was also told to become the face of the police against crime. Keep informing people about anti-crime actions through the media and other means. Capacity building," DGP Singh said.

In another post, the DGP said the SHO of the City Shahabad police post talked about the auction of the seized motorcycles lying in the police station and spoke about the shortage of the police force in the station and frequent interference by farmer unions in Kurukshetra.

The DGP assured him of providing additional personnel after the passing-out parade of 2,000 police constables. Earlier this week, the DGP shared that he had recently received a late-night call, which "turned out the caller's child had dialled by mistake".

"Phones teach quick swipes, not slow smiles," he told the child before hanging up.

DGP Singh shared screenshots of the WhatsApp chat he had with the child's father and a YouTube link of the impact of too much screen time for kids, by Dr Rachael Sharman.

"Let kids grow with mud on hands, not glass in palms," he said, warning that excessive screen time is directly linked to increased risks of depression and anxiety, particularly linked to video gaming and night-time screen use, which disrupts sleep and activates brain reward pathways associated with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) behaviours.

