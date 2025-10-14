Haryana DGP sent on leave amid IPS officer’s suicide row

Chandigarh, Oct 14 Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur has been sent on leave amid the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer’s suicide row.

The Chandigarh Police have registered a first information report (FIR) taking cognisance of a “final note” left behind by Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7.

The FIR came hours after Puran Kumar’s wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar sought Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s intervention to ensure the registration of an FIR and suspension and arrest of those named in the “final note” by her husband.

Puran Kumar’s wife is yet to give consent for the autopsy of her husband’s body, saying “powerful, high-ranking officials of Haryana are involved in the case”.

Eight days after the suicide, the body is lying in a mortuary. Stalemate continues between Puran Kumar’s wife and the state government over the arrests of DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and the ousted Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Seven days after the IPS officer’s ‘suicide’, the body is still kept in the mortuary.

In a fast-changing political developments, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will pay a condolence visit to the residence of the late IPS officer in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Describing the death as very heartbreaking, State Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda said, “Our only demand is that the guilty be punished. Delivering justice is the responsibility of the government. The government should not deviate from its responsibility.”

Acting tough, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the report of the Chandigarh Police in the suicide case. As per the police report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, and the investigation is currently in progress.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi directed the Chandigarh Police officials to proceed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict in Lalita Kumari vs. State of Uttar Pradesh. Garhi instructed them to take immediate action and arrest the 14 individuals named in the suicide note of the deceased officer.

He further pointed out that the report submitted did not include a copy of the first information report (FIR), leaving it unclear whether an FIR has been registered against the 14 officials mentioned in the suicide note.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor