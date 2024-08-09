Haryana discom appoints security officer in Gurugram after three electrocuted

Gurugram, Aug 9 After three men were electrocuted on a waterlogged footpath in Haryana's Gurugram on July 31, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has appointed an Executive Engineer as a Security Officer and also issued a phone number on which people can complain and also send pictures of broken electric fittings.

While giving instructions in this regard, P.C. Meena, Divisional Commissioner Hisar and Managing Director DHBVN said, "The safety of common citizens is our top priority and it is our responsibility to maintain a safe and accident-free system."

Officials said recent observations have exposed the dangerous conditions of electrical assets of consumer residences such as power lines, electric poles, transformers, feeder poles, meters and meter boxes installed on electric poles. These raise serious safety concerns and sometimes lead to fatal and non-fatal accidents.

He said that in view of this, any kind of danger related to power lines can be reported directly to the headquarters.

"Any citizen can give information about such place on the WhatsApp number 9050960500 of the Security Officer through photo, video, Google location or landmark, name of subdivision area, etc. To avoid danger to life and property, consumers can also immediately inform about the electric current coming in broken poles, electric wires, support wires, earth wires, transformers, meter boxes or any other on this number. It will be repaired immediately by the DHBVN," Meena said.

Meena said that the staff working in the field at the SDO level, junior engineers, foreman, lineman, and assistant line staff have to run an intensive safety campaign.

"All the Area Incharges ALM, LM, AFM and JE with the involvement of SDO will remove the deficiencies and defects of the system as per their area-wise responsibilities. Within the next 15 days, a complete safety drive will be conducted in the area and the entire area will be improved at the very beginning," he said.

The area in charge has to regularly patrol all the electrical assets and the designated feeder in charge has to maintain a monitoring book for regular maintenance of the electrical system and its maintenance in a safe condition.

This book has to contain all the defects and deficiencies found in the system along with GPS coordinates. It has to record the name of the feeder, name of the transformer, area, and deficiencies found or observed along with GPS location and the details of the maintenance work done.

At the end of each month, the ALM, LM, AFM, JE and SDO have to submit a certificate and patrolling record to the concerned SE through the Executive Engineer of the concerned operation. The certificate should state that the system under their jurisdiction is properly maintained and free from potential hazards.

The SDO will have to inspect and verify 100 per cent of the work done to remove the flaws and shortcomings of the system. The Executive Engineer will have to inspect and verify at least 25 per cent. Similarly, SE Operations will have to inspect and verify at least 10 per cent of the work.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor