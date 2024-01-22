Haryana embracing digital wave to ensure transparency: Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Jan 22 Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the state has been embracing digital wave to ensure transparency and efficiency in its PM Gati Shakti implementation.

The state has uploaded whopping 271 data layers on the PM Gati Shakti portal by 26 departments.

Presiding over the third Empowerment Group of Secretaries meeting under PM-Gati Shakti here, Kaushal said regular meetings under the state monitoring programme demonstrate the state's commitment to sustained progress and ensure that the PM Gati Shakti initiative continues to deliver tangible results.

Kaushal said Invest India's latest report reveals a substantial surge in Haryana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), projecting an increase of over 16 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

This translates to a staggering $140 billion (Rs 11,65,985 crore), a significant leap from the previous year's $120.44 billion (Rs 9,94195).

The Chief Secretary said the state envisions streamlining the approval process for large-scale infrastructure projects, replicating successful structures, and fostering continued collaboration among departments.

The commitment to optimise the PM Gati Shakti portal for the benefit of the state's development remains a top priority.

A mechanism at the state level has been established to approve all infrastructure projects, costing over Rs 100 crore from Network Planning Group (NPG) of Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS).

He said the state is actively leveraging the PM Gati Shakti portal to optimise project management and ensure seamless coordination among departments.

Kaushal said the state is not just looking at land-based infrastructure, it is also taking to the skies.

The development of an Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar showcases the state's commitment to diversifying its economic portfolio and capitalising on its strategic location in the evolving logistics and retail sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor