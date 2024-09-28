Haryana Factory Blast: Three Killed, Six Injured in Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Factory in Sonipat (Watch Video)

Sonipat, Haryana (September 28, 2024): Three people were killed and six others injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Ridhau village in Sonipat district on Saturday. The explosion was so powerful that it demolished the walls of the house where the factory was operating.

Haryana: A tragic fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Sonipat's Ridhaau village resulted in three deaths and six injuries. The factory owner, Ved, has fled. The police investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/GqDHYNAimT — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2024

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were severely burned. According to regional media reports, the bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured were rushed to a hospital. The identities of the deceased and injured workers have not yet been ascertained.

Read Also | Tamil Nadu Blast: Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Sattur Area of Virudhunagar District (Watch Video)

Fire department, police officials and forensic science laboratory teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blast and launched an investigation. The police and fire department teams rescued the workers from the factory and recovered the bodies.

According to preliminary information, a local resident, Ved Prakash, was operating the illegal firecracker factory in his house. The factory owner, Ved Prakash, has since fled the scene. Police have not yet commented on the incident. More details will be available once the investigation is complete.