Haryana farmers express gratitude after govt hikes MSP on Rabi crops

Chandigarh, Oct 17 The farmers of Haryana have expressed happiness after the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs decided to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all essential Rabi crops for 2025-26.

Sanjay Kumar, a farmer from Haryana's Rohtak, told IANS: "This decision taken by the Central government is for the betterment of the landlords and farmers. This will save money and the crop yield will also be higher. The increase in MSP will encourage farmers. This step of the government is commendable, which will improve the condition of farmers."

Rajesh, a resident of Ahirka village in Haryana's Jind, told IANS: "The Central government has given a huge gift to the farmers by increasing the prices of Rabi crops. Wheat and mustard are the main Rabi crops in the Jind district. Farmers will benefit from the increase in the prices of these two Rabi crops. The increase in wheat price by Rs 150 per quintal and mustard price by Rs 300 per quintal is a good initiative by the government. This will increase the income of farmers."

Another farmer Ravindra said that the PM Modi government is continuously making decisions in the interest of farmers.

"Haryana is an agricultural state in the country. If the farmers' financial condition strengthens, the state and the country will also become more developed. In the last 10 years, the BJP-led Central government has significantly increased the prices of Rabi and Kharif crops," he added.

A farmer from Haryana's Kurukshetra appreciated the Central government's decision and said that the BJP government has always worked in the interest of farmers.

"The government has given a Diwali gift to the farmers by increasing the MSP on wheat and mustard, the farmers are happy with this decision."

According to official information, the highest increase in MSP has been made for mustard by Rs 300 per quintal following which the MSP on lentils has been increased by Rs 275 per quintal. Prices for gram, wheat, safflower, and barley have increased by Rs 210, Rs 150, Rs 140 and Rs 130 per quintal, respectively.

