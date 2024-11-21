Haryana Fire: Blaze Erupts in Village After Electric Short Circuit in Power Lines

A blaze broke out in a village following an electric short circuit in the overhead power cables. Upon receiving information about the fire, fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the situation. Fire officials are currently present at the site, and efforts to douse the flames are actively underway.

A Fire Department official confirmed that villagers reported the cause of the fire as an electric short circuit in the overhead power lines. The fire has caused significant concern, and authorities are working to ensure the situation is brought under control.

Further details are awaited as the fire department continues its operations.