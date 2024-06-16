Haryana: Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Jhajjar (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar on Sunday, June 16. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

#WATCH | Fire broke out at a private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cmCH3ckCmr — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or casualties. More details awaited.