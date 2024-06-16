Haryana: Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Jhajjar (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 16, 2024 03:58 PM2024-06-16T15:58:46+5:302024-06-16T15:59:16+5:30

Haryana: Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Jhajjar (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar on Sunday, June 16. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information. 

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or casualties. More details awaited.

