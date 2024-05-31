Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze at Cloth Manufacturing Factory In Gurugram's Manesar Rages for 12 Hours, No casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a Cloth manufacturing factory in Manesar yesterday evening and still rages out of control after 12 hours. There are currently no reports of anyone being trapped inside the factory, and over 35 fire engines have arrived at the scene.

Officials stated that It was a significant fire, and they were informed around 5:35 pm. report there have been no casualties reported.

गुरुग्राम : मानेसर की कपड़ा फैक्ट्री में कल शाम आग लग गई। 12 घंटे बाद भी आग काबू में नहीं है। फिलहाल फैक्ट्री के अंदर किसी के फंसे होने की सूचना नहीं है। दमकल की अब तक 35 से ज्यादा गाड़ियां पहुंच चुकी हैं। pic.twitter.com/jXPdR3Y8Nw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 31, 2024

The fire station officer in Manesar "This is a big fire; we got the information around 5:35 pm... around 26-27 fire tenders are at the spot and firefighting operation is on. There are no casualties..."Despite the intensity of the blaze, Singh affirmed that there have been no reported casualties thus far.