Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Footwear Warehouse in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2024 10:36 PM2024-06-13T22:36:37+5:302024-06-13T22:37:40+5:30

A massive fire broke out in a footwear warehouse in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, on Thursday. Firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

 

Tags :haryanaFire AccidentJhajjarViral video