Haryana, first in India, to procure all 24 crops at MSP

Chandigarh, Dec 23 Haryana has become the first state to procure all 24 crops at the minimum support price (MSP) set by the Union government, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said on Monday.

On the occasion of Kisan Divas and the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, the minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for issuing the notification, which ensures comprehensive MSP procurement for all 24 crops.

Rana said the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini has shown an unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers. He described the decision to procure all 24 crops at the MSP as a significant step towards securing the economic well-being of the farmers.

The newly issued notification expands the list of procured crops -- ragi, soybean, nigerseed, safflower, barley, maize, jowar, jute, copra, and summer moong -- along with the already procured crops -- paddy, bajra, moong, urd, arhar, til, cotton, groundnut, wheat, mustard, gram, masur, sunflower and sugarcane.

Rana emphasised that this initiative aims to provide farmers with a stable and remunerative price environment, insulating them from market volatility and potential losses.

“This move is expected to boost the adoption of modern farming techniques and improve agricultural productivity, leading to better incomes for farmers,” he said.

The MSP system, which is determined annually by the Central Government, is based on recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) to ensure that the farmers receive a profit margin above their production costs. This system remains a vital tool for protecting farmers’ financial interests.

“This historic decision reinforces Haryana’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of its farmers and sets an exemplary standard for the rest of the country,” added Minister Rana.

