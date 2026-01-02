Haryana gears up for digital Census 2027

Chandigarh, Jan 2 The Haryana government has formally initiated comprehensive preparations for the digital Census 2027, which will be the first fully digital census to be conducted in the state, officials said on Friday.

The first meeting of the state-level census coordination committee was chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi during which detailed administrative, logistical and operational arrangements were reviewed to ensure the smooth and timely conduct of the national exercise.

To ensure accuracy, uniformity and credibility of data, the Chief Secretary said that all administrative boundaries in Haryana have been frozen.

No changes will be made until the completion of census operations, he added.

In line with the Indian government's guidelines, the house-listing and housing census, which constitutes Phase-I of Census 2027, that will commence from May 1.

To strengthen preparedness at the district level, a one-day conference of Deputy Commissioners will be convened shortly to sensitise Principal Census Officers about timelines, responsibilities and detailed operational planning.

Emphasising the importance of meticulous preparation, the Chief Secretary underlined that strong inter-departmental coordination and timely decision-making will be key to the successful execution of Census 2027 and called upon all departments to extend full cooperation.

To ensure continuity and avoid disruption, it has been decided that census functionaries will not be transferred during the census period, and necessary instructions will be issued in this regard.

For close monitoring and coordination at the grassroots, Census 2027 will be included as a standing agenda item in monthly district-level review meetings, Chief Secretary Rastogi added.

Census Director Lalit Jain told the committee that Census 2027 marks a transformational milestone, as the entire exercise will be conducted in digital mode.

Demonstrating Haryana's technological readiness, he said that a 100 per cent digital pre-test using mobile applications was successfully carried out in Panchkula, Hisar and Faridabad, covering a population of more than one lakh.

The state completed the pre-test within the stipulated timeframe, for which it received appreciation from the Registrar General of India.

For the conduct of census operations, around 60,000 government employees, preferably teachers and other government staff, will be deployed as enumerators and supervisors during the first phase, reflecting the scale and importance of the exercise.

The meeting also took note of changes in the administrative and demographic profile of the state since the 2011 Census.

For Census 2027, Haryana will have 23 districts as compared to 21 in 2011, while the number of sub-districts has increased from 75 to 94.

Statutory towns have increased from 80 to 88, whereas census towns have declined from 74 to 51.

Urban agglomerations have increased significantly from 12 to 20.

The number of villages now stands at 6,523 compared to 6,841 in 2011.

Houselisting blocks, which were 45,361 in 2011, are estimated to be around 51,000 for Census 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor