Haryana gears up for G20 meeting in July; to showcase Startup innovation

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 28 : After successfully hosting the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group and Agriculture Working Group meetings in March, the Haryana government is now preparing to host two more G20 meetings in July.

The first event is Startups 20 Shikhar to be organized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and the Government of India in collaboration with the Haryana Government in Gurugram on July 3 and 4. The second event is the Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of Non-Fungible Tokens, Artificial Intelligence, and Metaverse will be organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 13 and 14.

The Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, on Wednesday, reviewed the arrangements with the senior officers of the State and Union Governments.

Kaushal stated, "About 800 delegations from G20 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union, would participate in the conference. Additionally, nine countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE, have been invited as guests to the conference".

Kaushal further said that the G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI, and Metaverse will be held in Gurugram on July 13. The conference aims to address the challenges posed by emerging technologies such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Metaverse, and their impact on crime and security. It will provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and develop strategies.

Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), who participated in the meeting through video conferencing said that the Startup20 Engagement Group operates under the India G20 Presidency, with the goal of shaping the future of the global startup ecosystem. Comprising delegates from G20 nations and invitee countries, Startup20 aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and inclusive growth, unlocking the full potential of startups for economic prosperity and societal impact.

The G20, or a group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor