Haryana gets Singhal as new DGP, replacing OP Singh

Chandigarh, Dec 31 The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal as the new Director General of Police (DGP), replacing O.P. Singh on superannuation.

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Singhal hails from Rewari district and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

With over three decades of service career, Singhal has made significant contributions across a wide range of critical and sensitive domains, including law and order, crime control, vigilance, railway policing, CID, Special Branch, cyber crime, internal security and intelligence operations. His field experience, along with administrative acumen, has earned him a reputation as a disciplined, analytical and result-oriented officer.

In recognition of his outstanding and dedicated service to the nation, Singhal was awarded the Police Medal in 2008 and the President’s Police Medal in 2017, reflecting his professional excellence, integrity and unwavering commitment to public service.

His appointment as the DGP is expected to bring renewed momentum, strategic clarity and institutional strength to the force, further enhancing its efficiency, professionalism and public orientation.

Expressing gratitude on assuming charge, the newly appointed DGP Singhal thanked Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for reposing faith in him and entrusting this important responsibility.

“I sincerely thank the Chief Minister for his confidence in me. I assure that I will discharge my duties with utmost integrity, dedication and commitment. Strengthening law and order, ensuring the safety of citizens, and making the police force more professional, sensitive and accountable will remain my top priorities,” DGP Singhal said in a statement.

He said modern technology, enhanced coordination, transparency and a humane approach to policing would be key focus areas to make law enforcement more effective and to further strengthen public trust in the police system.

