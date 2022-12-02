Haryana: Girl dies after falling from college building, investigation underway

A student from a private college in Yamunanagar died after falling from the third floor of the college building.

Yamunanagar city police SHO Kavaljit Singh said that they received the information that a student had fallen from the college building.

"The girl was shifted to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead. She was a student at MLN college. The reason behind the incident is yet to be investigated," said SHO Kavaljit Singh.

The police are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor