Haryana govt declares 'The Kashmir Files' as tax-free

The Haryana government on Friday declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free in the state and directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

A notification from the Excise & Taxation Department said that the order shall remain in force for six months from the date of the order.

The Haryana government has allowed for reimbursement of state GST on entry to exhibition of film 'The Kashmir Files' in cinemas theaters of the state from the date of this order.

The registered taxpayer (multiplex/cinema theaters) during the period of reimbursement allowed by this order shall not charge State GST from the customers and the tickets will be sold at a price reducing the amount of State GST.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor