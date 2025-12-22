Haryana govt formed with mandate, CM clarifies on ‘vote chori’

Chandigarh, Dec 22 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday informed the Assembly that the people of the state formed the government with an overwhelming mandate.

“In such a situation, despite this clear public confidence, the Opposition’s attempt to create a perception of Vote Chor amounts to outright misinformation and also undermines the people’s verdict,” he said.

The Chief Minister said when the Assembly election results were declared on October 8, 2024, the Opposition had no complaints and everything appeared normal.

“However, as time passed, the Opposition suddenly began raising allegations of vote theft. Not only were efforts made to take this narrative beyond Haryana and spread it across different parts of the country.”

The Chief Minister said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has specifically named Haryana while making allegations of vote theft. Such serious allegations, he said, deserve a responsible and fact-based discussion within the House, as the people of Haryana want to know the truth.

The Chief Minister clarified that the proposed discussion is neither against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) nor about the Election Commission of India.

“However, if the Opposition believes there has been any irregularity, it should be discussed openly. If the Opposition has any concrete suggestions for improvement, those can also be presented.”

The Chief Minister further stated that the proposal brought by member Ram Kumar Kashyap should be taken up for discussion in the House so that the people of Haryana receive complete and transparent information on the issue.

“Since the Opposition has been repeatedly raising this unfounded matter, a detailed discussion would help clarify facts for everyone,” the Chief Minister added.

