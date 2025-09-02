Haryana govt gives Rs 5 crore assistance each to flood-hit Punjab, J&K

Chandigarh, Sep 2 Expressing solidarity with the people of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing floods caused by heavy rains, the Haryana government said on Tuesday that it has released a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to both states, each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"This assistance aims to provide immediate relief to affected families and to strengthen the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in both the states," the government said in a statement.

In a letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that "in this difficult hour of natural calamity, the Haryana government and the people of the state stand firmly with the affected states".

He added that due to the heavy rainfall and flooding, the common man "are facing severe difficulties, and in such a situation, it is the duty of the Haryana government to act as a supportive neighbour and friend".

Chief Minister Saini also assured that the state government is fully prepared to provide all possible support to ensure timely and adequate assistance to the affected people.

He urged the Chief Ministers of both Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to freely communicate any requirement for additional relief materials or assistance, assuring that the Haryana government will extend the necessary help immediately.

He said that in this hour of disaster, the highest priority is to restore hope and provide relief to the affected people.

"The Haryana government will ensure its full contribution in this effort, so that no family feels left alone during this crisis," he added.

Last week, Chief Minister Saini wrote to his Punjab counterpart Mann, extending full cooperation of the state government in this hour of disaster, in the spirit of humanity and brotherhood.

