Haryana govt instructs NHAI to acquire land for Khedki Daula toll plaza

Gurugram, Jan 8 D.S. Dhesi Principal Advisor for Urban Development of the Haryana government on Monday instructed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the process of acquiring the land of the toll plaza which being shifted from Khedki Daula to Pachgaon on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

Dhesi said that Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has transferred the land documents to NHAI for the toll plaza in Pachgaon.

“NHAI has to complete the acquisition process and start the work,” he said.

He said that the service road of Dwarka Expressway should also be opened for the convenience of motorists in Gurugram city.

The NHAI officials have informed Dhesi that this road is currently being audited and it will be opened soon during a meeting which was organised on Monday regarding the major roads of Gurugram.

Dhesi, during the meeting, also directed the NHAI officials to construct an over bridge for pedestrians near IMT Manesar on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

He also said that an elevated road will also be built at the spot by June.

Dhesi also instructed the officials to complete the Gurugram-Pataudi road soon.

