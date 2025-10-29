Haryana govt spearheading transformation through reforms to redefine state's economy

Chandigarh, Oct 29 Haryana is rapidly transforming into a hub of entrepreneurship, innovation, and industrial growth with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, through a series of reform-driven measures, is spearheading this transformation that promises to redefine the state's economic landscape.

The Cluster Plug and Play Scheme is revolutionising how industries start and scale in the state.

Entrepreneurs no longer need to wait for years to get land, utilities, or approvals.

Instead, they can walk into ready-to-use, pre-equipped factory spaces and begin production immediately.

As of now, 64 projects have been approved, with grant-in-aid totaling Rs 318.49 crore.

The scheme, now extended till December 31, offers 50 per cent of project cost, up to Rs 5 crore, as government assistance to develop flatted factory complexes over a minimum of five acres.

The state has even allowed a 10 per cent cost flexibility to ensure ease in execution.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary emphasised that this model provides an "instant launchpad" for industries, especially MSMEs, by cutting down gestation periods and offering all basic infrastructure upfront -- power, water, connectivity, and compliance -- under one roof.

The state's ambition goes beyond cities.

Under the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA), Haryana plans to establish mini industrial parks in all 143 blocks of the state, bringing enterprise to the doorsteps of rural youth.

Each park will house at least 10 plug-and-play sheds equipped with shared facilities.

As of now, 16 applications have been received, seven projects have secured final approval, and three more are in-principle cleared.

To support this expansion, a new umbrella policy is being framed to provide enhanced incentives to tier-II and tier-III towns, encouraging decentralised industrial growth beyond Gurugram and Faridabad.

Rastogi said the PADMA initiative is "the rural industrial revolution of Haryana", ensuring balanced development and job creation in smaller towns and villages.

Commissioner and Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Amit Kumar Agrawal, said the state government has eliminated 1,113 compliances across 14 Acts and decriminalised 37 minor provisions, making it easier for entrepreneurs to focus on innovation instead of paperwork.

The simplification includes 842 business-related and 271 citizen-related compliances, with a target to reach 1,500 by December.

A Deregulation Committee was set up on August 27 to adopt international best practices in administrative reform.

Backing these reforms, the upcoming Haryana Jan Vishwas Bill of 2025 aims to replace imprisonment clauses with monetary penalties, institutionalising a culture of trust between government and business.

To ensure integrated planning, every infrastructure project above Rs 100 crore now undergoes evaluation by the Network Planning Group and the Empowered Group of Secretaries under the PM GatiShakti framework.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor