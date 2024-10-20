Haryana govt's first step is against farmers after taking oath: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, Oct 20 All India Congress Committee General Secretary and MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja, said on Sunday that the first step taken by the BJP government in Haryana after taking the oath was against farmers.

“The order is another attack on the farmers of Haryana. Filing FIRs (first information reports) and imposing red entry for stubble burning to prevent farmers from selling crops at the MSP (minimum support price) for the next two seasons is not only authoritarian but also a direct blow to the livelihood of small farmers,” she said.

She added that instead of punishing farmers struggling with financial difficulties, the government should provide a solution, adding that intimidating farmers will not solve the problem.

Selja said the order was issued on October 17, meaning the government gave farmers their first “gift” after taking the oath.

She said the Director of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has sent this order to all Deputy Commissioners and nodal officers.

“If the government is so alert and vigilant about pollution, then why does it not take action against those who release toxic water into the Yamuna River? If a farmer makes a mistake, the government is ready to stop purchasing his crops along with filing an FIR,” said the Congress MP.

Slamming the decision, she said the farmers are being punished for not voting for the BJP, claiming that the government is trying to scare the farmers.

“Instead of doing this, the government should buy stubble from farmers and fix an MSP for it,” she said.

Kumari Selja said that the government should not be under the illusion that just because it has formed a government, it should also know that 61 per cent of votes were cast against it.

She said the farmers are currently the most troubled and helpless. “The wheat sowing season has begun, but the government is not able to provide enough DAP fertilizer for wheat sowing. There is either a shortage of fertilizers or if available, vendors are forcing farmers to buy additional items along with fertilizers under the pretext of scarcity,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor