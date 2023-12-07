Haryana Guv praises Centre, state for disseminating teachings of Bhagavad Gita

Chandigarh, Dec 7 Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday praised both the central and state governments for their collaborative efforts in effectively disseminating teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, the holy book.

He inaugurated the media centre established for the International Gita Mahotsav -- 2023.

He said the Mahotsav, now held in various countries, is facilitated by the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, which plays a crucial role in spreading its message and also highlighted Kurukshetra's significance as a spiritual, religious, and educational centre.

Dattatreya was addressing the media after inaugurating the media centre built in the auditorium of Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) on the occasion of International Gita Mahotsav.

He said the development of the pilgrimage sites on the 48 Kos Kurukshetra land began after the formation of the Kurukshetra Development Board.

According to belief, there are hundreds of pilgrimage sites spread throughout this area, of which the board has documented approximately 164 pilgrimage sites so far.

Kurukshetra, often regarded as a city of religion, karma, righteousness, and salvation, is currently educating students about the profound teachings of the holy book -- the Bhagavad Gita.

He also inaugurated the Saras and Crafts fair in Kurukshetra amid the resonating sound of conch shells. The festivities began with Saras and Crafts Fair, which featured artists and craftsmen from 24 states, showcasing the cultural richness.

