Haryana hikes sugarcane rates by Rs 15 per quintal

Chandigarh, Oct 19 In a gift to growers ahead of the festival of lights, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced to hike sugarcane rates by Rs 15 per quintal.

The rate for early sugarcane varieties has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 415 per quintal, an official statement said.

However, the rate for late varieties has also increased from Rs 393 to Rs 408 per quintal.

CM Saini said his government is committed to the welfare and holistic development of farmers, the underprivileged, youth, and women. He said the policies of the government are transparent, intentions sincere, and that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development efforts in the state are progressing at three times the previous pace. The government continues to work with the ethos of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a state-level function held in Panchkula on October 17 to mark the one successful year of the present state government.

He said the government has placed farmers at the heart of its policies. “Today, all crops in Haryana are procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Over the last 11 crop seasons, an amount of Rs 1,54,000 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the enactment of the Haryana Agricultural Land Lease Bill, 2024, which has helped restore trust between tenant farmers and landowners by providing legal clarity and security for both parties. To curb the sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs, a stringent law has been passed, mandating a five-year jail sentence for those found guilty of manufacturing or selling fake fertilisers, seeds, or pesticides.

