Haryana Hit-and-Run: Teacher Crushed by Students’ Car, Left Bleeding on Road as CCTV Footage Surfaces

A woman teacher was injured after being struck by a car allegedly driven by students in Sonipat, Haryana. The incident occurred on July 3 on the 100-feet-wide road in Sector-23 and was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby. The victim, identified as Sangeeta, teaches at Tikaram Girls School and was on her way to work when a white Baleno car rammed into her scooter. She suffered injuries to her leg and elbow in the accident. Shockingly, the occupants of the car, believed to be students, fled the scene without offering any help.

CCTV Footage Reveals Reckless Behavior and Escape

The CCTV footage shows two students arriving on a scooter, which they parked before entering a white Baleno. The car moved forward cautiously at first but soon hit Sangeeta’s scooter. She was thrown to the ground. Though one student opened the car door briefly, the driver reversed and sped away, abandoning the injured woman on the road. Initially, bystanders ignored the injured teacher. However, a few people eventually stopped to assist her.

Husband Files Complaint, Cites Fake Number Plate

Sangeeta’s husband, Arun Malik, filed a formal complaint at the City Police Station on July 4. He alleged that the car’s number plate (HR10AH-6078) was fake and actually registered to a bike—not a Baleno. He suspects the real number of the vehicle is HR10AH-6079. Arun submitted the CCTV footage as evidence. He also expressed frustration over police inaction, stating that no steps were taken until the matter was reported in the media. Only after the news coverage did police summon him and assure a full investigation. As the footage continues to circulate on social media, questions are being raised over the delay in action and the ease with which the offenders fled the scene. =