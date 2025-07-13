Haryana Internet Outage: Digital Blackout in Nuh Over Fears of Unrest During Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh

In a preemptive move to maintain law and order, the Haryana government has suspended internet services in Nuh district for 24 hours, from 9 PM on Sunday, July 13, to 9 PM on Monday, July 14, 2025. The decision comes ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra scheduled for July 14, a religious procession that had witnessed violent clashes in 2023. The suspension covers mobile internet and broadband services to prevent potential misuse that may lead to unrest. However, voice calls, banking-related SMS, and mobile recharge services will remain operational within the district during this period.

A government directive stated that intelligence inputs from ADGP/CID and the Deputy Commissioner of Nuh warned of serious threats to public safety, including the possibility of damage to public and private property. The authorities cited risks of tension, provocation, and widespread agitation resulting from inflammatory online content, justifying the temporary digital blackout. As a result, all meat shops and factories on the yatra route have also been ordered shut to avoid any cultural or communal friction during the procession. The administration emphasized that these restrictions are precautionary and necessary to preserve peace and communal harmony.

Alongside the communication restrictions, the Haryana government has ramped up security in Nuh district by deploying approximately 2,500 police personnel. The administration has also declared a public holiday in both government and private schools across the region on July 14. Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena issued an official notification to the district education officer regarding the closure. These security measures aim to ensure the safe passage of the yatra, particularly in light of past incidents where communal clashes had marred the event, resulting in a tense and volatile atmosphere in the district.

The 2023 Braj Mandal Yatra had turned violent when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob, resulting in five deaths, including two home guards. Several others were injured, and violent spillovers reached Gurugram, where a naib imam was killed inside a mosque. Following the unrest, the atmosphere in Nuh and the surrounding areas had been tense for weeks. To avoid a repeat of such violence, the government has taken additional steps this year, including barring controversial figure Bittu Bajrangi from participating in the procession. His inflammatory video in 2023 was cited as one of the triggers for the riots.