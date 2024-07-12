Haryana launches scheme to give 5,000 jobs

Chandigarh, July 12 In a major step to boost employment, the Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, announced the launch of the IT Saksham Yuva Scheme -- 2024 to give jobs to 5,000 youth in the first phase.

The scheme designed in accordance with Mission 60000 announced during the 2024-25 Budget speech aims to give employment to at least 60,000 young individuals from poor families.

Under this scheme, employment will be provided to the youth -- graduate and postgraduate applicants -- from IT backgrounds who will undertake the Haryana IT Program, specially designed short-term courses, for the duration of a minimum of three months and thereafter will be deployed in various departments, boards, corporations, districts, registered societies and agencies in the state or private entities.

The IT Saksham Yuva will be given a monthly remuneration of Rs 20,000 in the first six months and thereafter Rs 25,000 monthly will be given from the seventh month onwards by the Indenting Entities.

In case, any IT Saksham Yuva is unable to be deployed, the government will pay an unemployment allowance of Rs 10,000 per month to IT Saksham Yuva.

The government will facilitate in providing employment opportunities to these trained IT Saksham Yuva so the eligible applicant finds employment.

The prospective skilling and training agencies under this scheme will be Haryana State Electronics Development Corp Ltd (HARTRON), Haryana Knowledge Corporation Ltd (HKCL) and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) or any other agency notified by the government from time to time.

To provide affordable housing to the economically weaker sections (EWS), the Cabinet also approved the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana policy.

Under this policy, housing facilities will be extended to all poor families in the state who either lack their own house in urban areas or currently reside in ‘kutcha’ houses.

Initially, this initiative plans to provide housing to one lakh economically weaker families.

To be eligible, beneficiaries must have a verified annual family income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh as per the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and should not own a ‘pucca’ house in any urban area of Haryana.

The policy includes provisions for one marla (30 square yard) plot for each eligible family, allowing them to construct their own ‘pucca’ houses.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor