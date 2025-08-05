Haryana man arrested for Rs 55 lakh theft in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 A 27-year-old man has been arrested on charges of stealing Rs 55 lakh from his employer's home in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Narendar Sharma, a resident of Bhamanvas Kheta, Haryana, the police said in a statement.

The police have also recovered Rs 55 lakh cash from the accused.

Acting on a complaint by Nand Kishore, a property dealer and a resident of Lawrence Road, Delhi, that his delivery boy had absconded with Rs 55 lakh which had to be delivered to a party, a case under the relevant Section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, said Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West).

After reviewing over 200 Call Detail Records (CDRs) and Internet Protocol Detail Records (IDPRs) and CCTV footages, Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and the police team conducted continuous raids in several neighbouring states, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Raids were conducted across the above-mentioned states, and the accused was arrested in Delhi along with the stolen cash.

During interrogation, Sharma confessed to his crime.

He revealed that he was lured by the opportunity to earn easy money and harboured a strong desire to lead a lavish lifestyle beyond his means.

Sharma admitted that he had been observing the financial transactions handled at the office and, after gaining the trust of his employer, committed the theft.

The accused revealed that he had worked with the complainant in 2020, and later left it due to family issues.

Later, in 2025, when he fell short of money, he again started working with the complainant.

After gaining the trust of the employer once more, the accused executed the theft when he was given the responsibility to deliver a large sum of money.

Sharma revealed that he had planned to remain underground by frequently changing locations and avoiding digital footprints to escape arrest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor