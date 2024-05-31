Haryana: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Sonipat (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a Chemical Factory in the Firozpur industrial area of Sonipat, Haryana on Friday. The fire engulfed the factory, causing extensive damage to property. No casualties have been reported as of this writing.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Haryana's Sonipat today. It was brought under control by fire fighters pic.twitter.com/J2GXQHK8Ok — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

After receiving the alarm, firefighters were rushed to the scene and battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. Several videos of the incident have surfaced online, showing thick smoke billowing from the factory and a large crowd gathered outside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the second fire incident in Sonipat in two days. On Thursday, a fire broke out in two factories located in the same building in Phase-5 of the Kundli Industrial Area. The fire reportedly started in a utensil manufacturing factory and quickly spread to the adjacent factory. Several fire engines were rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.