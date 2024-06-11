Haryana minister asks officials to install solar plants in all govt, private colleges

Chandigarh, June 11 Haryana Education Minister Seema Trikha on Tuesday directed officials to install solar systems in all government and private colleges across the state.

The initiative aims to reduce electricity expenses and contribute to environmental conservation.

In addition, she instructed the publication of a monthly magazine of the Higher Education Department, highlighting special achievements of colleges, universities, and students.

The directions were issued by the minister during a meeting of the Higher Education Department in Panchkula.

Presiding over the meeting, she also discussed in detail with officials about the problems being faced by them.

She suggested that akin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, where he discusses two-three topics and commends achievements in those domains, a similar approach could be adopted in each publication by the Higher Education Department.

Proposing that colleges and universities be assessed based on their accomplishments, she suggested for showcasing exemplary instances in the magazine, fostering improvement and instigating healthy competition.

Expressing concern over escalating global warming, Trikha urged officials to encourage college and university students to participate in tree plantation drives and water conservation efforts.

She said the youth should formulate a plan for planting saplings in the vicinity of their institution, snap a photo with the planted tree, and share it on social media. She expressed happiness that the NSS unit is promoting tree plantation.

The minister further said that certain plant species have higher water absorption rates, while some plants can grow in less water. In such a situation, the youth should get saplings planted in their respective areas only after consulting the Forest Department.

