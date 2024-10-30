Haryana minister for managing stubble management

Chandigarh, Oct 30 Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday visited a farm in Taraori in Karnal district where he demonstrated the use of advanced agricultural machinery for stubble management.

Speaking to the media, Rana emphasised the importance of properly managing stubble (parali) instead of burning it, urging farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices to protect the environment.

The minister himself operated the Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines in the fields, showcasing how they help with the direct sowing of wheat while incorporating stubble back into the soil as nutrients.

Rana highlighted that pathways leading to fields are crucial for farmers, ensuring ease of access to their lands. "We are committed to paving all farm roads across the state," he announced during the visit, accompanied by Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi.

The minister further stressed the importance of stubble management for both farmers and the environment.

He explained that mixing stubble into the soil enriches it with vital nutrients, reducing the need for additional fertilizers.

This practice also helps curb pollution, keeping the air cleaner. The Haryana government is providing subsidies on machinery for stubble management, with 1,882 machines already subsidized. Rana promised that more machines would be made available in the coming years.

"Just as food is essential for life, clean air is critical for our health. Burning stubble not only breaks the law but is also a moral offence against the environment," Rana said. He called on farmers to use agricultural tools like Happy Seeders for better stubble management, thereby preventing air pollution.

During his visit to progressive farmer Vikas Chaudhary's farm, Rana observed how Chaudhary uses Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines to sow wheat directly among stubble. Chaudhary, who does not burn stubble, has adopted sustainable practices, turning it into fertilizer instead.

Minister Rana also detailed the government's efforts to support farmers in managing stubble. Various agricultural tools are being provided at subsidized rates, and farmers are encouraged to make use of these modern technologies to make their farming more efficient.

He highlighted how Happy Seeders make sowing wheat easier by allowing planting directly in the stubble, which then acts as organic matter in the soil.

The minister urged farmers not to burn stubble and instead take advantage of the government's initiatives.

"Farmers can sell stubble at government rates or use machines to convert it into fertilizer for their fields," he said, reiterating the government's commitment to farmer welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

