Haryana Minister inspects arrangements for water drainage in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 4 Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, on Saturday visited the spot and took stock of the situation of waterlogging at major places in the city after the unseasonal rain in Gurugram two days ago and inspected the arrangements being made by the concerned departments towards its prevention.

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Ashok Garg, along with officials of the MCG, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and district administration were also present on the occasion.

The Minister visited Sikandarpur, Sectors 27, 28, 43, 51, 54, 56, Shiv Nadar School Road, Wazirabad, Artemis Hospital Red Light, Mayfield Garden, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Marble Market Sector- 34, Hero Honda Chowk, Narsinghpur, Manesar Drain, Gadoli Culvert, Basai Chowk, Mata Road, Old Delhi Road, Sector-31 Atlantis Road, and Rajiv Chowk and directed Corporation Commissioner Ashok Garg and GMDA officials to fix the responsibility of one officer at each identified waterlogging spot in Gurugram so that if a waterlogging situation arises at these places during the rainy season, necessary action can be taken against the concerned officer at the government level.

He said the mobile number of the concerned officer must be shared in the public domain so that if needed, the citizens of the concerned area can contact him directly.

He also added that in a democratic system, we all have accountability towards the public.

"Gurugram should remain waterlogging-free in the monsoon, and people should not face any inconvenience in commuting. For this, we all have to collectively work on the ground in the next two months," the Minister said.

Minister Singh directed that wherever road construction is being done, the cleaning of drains and construction of footpaths should be completed first.

He also instructed the officials during his inspection tour that wherever drainage or sewer cleaning work is being done in the city, the consent and suggestions of the local councillor or resident welfare associations of the concerned area must be taken.

He said that since the common people face a lot of problems during the rainy season, their consent is important in the cleaning of drains.

During the inspection tour, local people at various places said there were a large number of meat shops in the area.

They were directly dumping the garbage from their shops in the drainage or sewerage. Due to this, there is a possibility of disease spreading along with the drainage system getting blocked.

Taking cognisance of the complaints of the people, the Minister instructed the police officers to close all the illegal meat shops at such places within the next month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor